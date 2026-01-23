George (forearm) is available for Thursday's game against the Spurs.

George popped up on Thursday's injury report as questionable due to a left forearm strain, but the third-year pro has been given the green light to play against San Antonio. He has scored at least 25 points in five of his last six outings, and over that span he has averaged 29.3 points, 5.7 assists, 2.5 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 3.2 threes over 34.5 minutes per game.