George (foot) is active for Tuesday's game against San Antonio.

George is set to return from a six-game absence due to right foot soreness. Talen Horton-Tucker (foot) has also been cleared for action following a two-game absence, so Kris Dunn and Collin Sexton will see decreased usage. That being said, Sexton has been excellent in George's stead, averaging 22.8 on 45.9 percent shooting over the last six games, making him a candidate to maintain a sizable role while George ramps up.