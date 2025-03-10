George (foot) will not play Monday against the Celtics.
Monday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, so George will be held out to manage the soreness in his left foot. With George sidelined, Collin Sexton is likely to shoulder a hefty workload in his return to action.
