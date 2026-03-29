Jazz's Keyonte George: Won't play Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
George (hamstring) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Cleveland, Ben Anderson of KSL News Salt Lake City reports.
George will miss a 10th consecutive game Monday due to a right hamstring strain. The 22-year-old point guard is without a clear timetable for a return and should be considered doubtful for future contests until the Jazz offer an update on his progress. With Isaiah Collier (hamstring) also out, Elijah Harkless and Bez Mbeng should continue to see increased playing time.
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