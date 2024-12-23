George (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Cavaliers.
As expected, George has been downgraded from doubtful to out and will miss a second straight game. Svi Mykhailiuk started in George's absence Saturday and scored 18 points in 20 minutes against the Nets.
More News
-
Jazz's Keyonte George: Unlikely to play Monday•
-
Jazz's Keyonte George: Questionable for Monday vs. Cavs•
-
Jazz's Keyonte George: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Jazz's Keyonte George: Downgraded to doubtful•
-
Jazz's Keyonte George: Iffy against Brooklyn•
-
Jazz's Keyonte George: Dominates from deep in victory•