Martin contributed 16 points (6-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and four assists in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 118-101 loss to Sacramento.

The 16 points were Martin's best effort yet since joining the Jazz. The fifth-year forward is already on his fourth NBA team, but Martin is being given a chance to carve out a regular spot in Utah. He's started three straight games with John Collins (back) on the shelf, averaging 11.3 points, 5.0 boards, 2.3 assists and 1.0 threes in 30.3 minutes a contest while shooting 53.8 percent from the floor.