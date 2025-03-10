Martin contributed 14 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 36 minutes during Sunday's 126-122 loss to the 76ers.

The 36 minutes represented Martin's biggest workload of the season, and the fifth-year forward may finally be 100 percent after missing nearly two months due to a stress reaction in his left foot that he developed just before Christmas. He's started eight of the last nine games while Lauri Markkanen (back) and John Collins (back) have been on the shelf. While Martin has averaged a modest 8.8 points, 4.1 boards, 1.4 assists and 0.7 threes in 27.0 minutes over that stretch, he can find another gear if he can stay healthy.