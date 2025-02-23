Martin is in the Jazz's starting lineup against the Rockets on Saturday, Lachard Binkley of SI.com reports.

Martin was traded by the 76ers to the Jazz on Feb. 5, but it wasn't until Friday's loss against the Thunder that he made his debut for Utah. That was mostly due to a left foot stress reaction that had kept him off the floor since Dec. 23, but he has spent the past couple of weeks getting his conditioning back up NBA-level speed. With Jordan Clarkson (foot) and Collin Sexton (ankle) both out Saturday, head coach Will Hardy has opted to insert Martin into the starting lineup alongside Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler in the front court. Prior to his injury, Martin averaged 6.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 0.7 blocks over 19.8 minutes per game while shooting 61.6 percent from the field.