Dunn provided 17 points (6-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, five assists and two steals across 28 minutes during Wednesday's 128-117 win over the Spurs.

Dunn provided another efficient game in his 28 minutes off the bench on Wednesday. He came up one point shy of matching his season high in points and added another five dimes for the eighth time in his last nine games. Since being picked up by the shorthanded Jazz last month, the veteran guard is proving that there's still a place for him in this league as a reliable backup point guard. He's currently averaging 11.5 points, 5.2 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals per contest.