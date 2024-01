Dunn is questionable to play Tuesday against New Orleans due to an illness, Sarah Todd of The Deseret News reports.

Dunn wasn't included on the Jazz's initial injury report that was released Monday, so he may have fallen ill overnight. The eighth-year guard has started the past 16 games for the Jazz, but Dunn's potential absence Tuesday would likely clear the way for either Keyonte George and Jordan Clarkson to move up to the top unit.