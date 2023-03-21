Dunn finished with 18 points (7-12 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block across 31 minutes in Monday's 128-120 win over the Kings.

Though the Jazz stuck with Talen Horton-Tucker as their starting point guard while both Collin Sexton (hamstring) and Jordan Clarkson (finger) remained sidelined Monday, Dunn ended up seeing most of the time on the ball against the Kings while Horton-Tucker dealt with foul trouble for much of the night. Dunn was able to make the most of the elevated playing time, as he established new season highs in points and assists while producing his offense efficiently and making his usual contributions in the defensive categories. Though his minutes could dip back into the low-to-mid 20s if Horton-Tucker avoids the whistle Wednesday against the Trail Blazers, Dunn still profiles as a strong streaming option for steals and assists in that contest with the likelihood that both Clarkson and Sexton will continue to sit.