Dunn had 19 points (6-13 FG, 7-8 FT), eight rebounds, 14 assists, one block and three steals over 37 minutes during Saturday's 118-114 win over the Nuggets.

Dunn was all over the court Saturday, racking up a career-high 14 assists to go with four combined steals and blocks. Despite coming into the season by way of a 10-day contract, Dunn has certainly proven his worth. There is definitely a world in which Dunn would be a better option than Collin Sexton, especially on the defensive end. Should he manage to land a long-term contract, he would be someone to consider for streaming purposes next season.