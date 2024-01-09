Dunn posted five points (2-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt), 13 assists, four rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 24 minutes in Monday's 132-116 win over the Bucks.

The Utah backcourt has been back to full strength since Dec. 26 with both Keyonte George and Jordan Clarkson overcoming foot and hamstring injuries, respectively, but Dunn hasn't lost hold of his starting role as a result. Though he hasn't surpassed 26 minutes in any of the Jazz's ensuing eight games, Dunn has maintained value in category leagues by averaging 5.6 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks over that stretch. Though Dunn's scoring contributions are likely to remain modest even if he continues to start, he should make for a solid three-category streaming option while he's getting around 20-to-25 minutes.