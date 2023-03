Dunn closed Wednesday's 127-115 loss to the Trail Blazers with 15 points (5-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-7 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal across 23 minutes.

Dunn has come in handy due to the absences of Jordan Clarkson (finger) and Collin Sexton (hamstring). The Jazz have elected to give rookie Ochai Agbaji the starting gig over the seven-year vet, but Dunn's recent signing will give the team more experience as it makes a final push for the playoffs.