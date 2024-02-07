Dunn logged eight points (3-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt), three rebounds, five assists, three blocks and four steals across 26 minutes during Tuesday's 124-117 victory over the Thunder.

Dunn tallied seven combined steals and blocks in the win, reminding everyone just what he is capable of on the defensive end of the floor. Although he logged 26 minutes, he had played fewer than 20 minutes in six of the previous seven games. Given the uncertainty, Dunn should be viewed as nothing more than a stream option for both assists and steals.