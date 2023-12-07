Dunn (personal) played 17 minutes off the bench and recorded eight points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and two assists in the Jazz's 147-97 loss to the Mavericks on Wednesday.

Dunn wasn't available for any of Utah's previous three games while tending to a personal matter, and he didn't get off the bench in a coach's decision in the contest prior to his absence Nov. 27 versus the Pelicans. Though Dunn took back a rotation spot Wednesday in his return to the team, the Jazz were without Jordan Clarkson (thigh), Lauri Markkanen (hamstring) and Kelly Olynyk (shoulder). Once the Jazz get at least two of those players back, Dunn could find himself outside of head coach Will Hardy's rotation.