Dunn is not in the starting lineup for Monday's game against Golden State.

Dunn will come off the bench with Keyonte George entering the starting lineup Monday. Dunn's streak of 25 consecutive starts will be snapped Monday, but he has averaged just 6.0 points, 2.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.5 steals in 19.5 minutes per game across Utah's last eight contests.