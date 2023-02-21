The Jazz signed Dunn to a 10-day contract Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Dunn has appeared in just 14 NBA contests (three starts) since the end of the 2019 campaign. The 2016 No. 5 overall pick has yet to play at the NBA level this season but averaged 16.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists across 20 G League outings with the Capital City Go-Go. The Jazz traded away Mike Conley and Malik Beasley ahead of the deadline, so in order to add some depth to their backcourt, they've signed Dunn and Frank Jackson to 10-day deals following All-Star weekend.