Dunn was signed to a second 10-day contract by the Jazz on Saturday.

Dunn joined the Jazz on a 10-day deal on Feb. 10 and appeared in all four games since signing, averaging 12.0 points, 4.5 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 2.0 steals across 22.3 minutes. He has stepped into a larger role with Collin Sexton (hamstring) and Jordan Clarkson (thumb) sidelined but could settle into the long-term backup point guard spot if he continues this caliber of play.