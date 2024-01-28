Dunn recorded seven points (3-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt), four rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal in 17 minutes during Saturday's 134-122 victory over the Hornets.

Dunn played just 17 minutes despite continuing to start for the Jazz, a trend that doesn't appear to be going anywhere. He has played fewer than 20 minutes in six of the past eight games, limiting his overall fantasy upside. Barring a change, Dunn should be viewed as nothing more than a streaming consideration for anyone needing assists and steals.