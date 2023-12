Dunn provided six points (3-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt), five assists and two rebounds through 26 minutes in Thursday's 122-114 loss to Portland.

After missing five games while tending to a personal matter, Dunn has seen a sudden uptick in usage. In his last four contests, he has averaged 7.0 points, 5.3 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 0.5 steals over 21.5 minutes per game. As Keyonte George (foot) and Jordan Clarkson (thigh) remain out, expect Dunn to maintain his increased role until they return.