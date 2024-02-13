Head coach Will Hardy stated after Monday's 129-107 loss to the Warriors that Dunn will come off the bench moving forward, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. He tallied two points (1-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and three steals in 19 minutes.

Dunn has started Utah's last 25 contests, but the coaching staff has decided to set their focus on developing Keyonte George, the team's 20-year-old point guard. Dunn had been held to single digits in the scoring column in eight straight games entering Monday, and it wasn't a reassuring sign to see him fail to eclipse 20 minutes in his first game as a reserve since Dec. 20.