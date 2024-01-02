Dunn contributed seven points (3-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt), three rebounds and seven assists over 20 minutes during Monday's 127-90 win over the Mavericks.

Amid a six-game stretch in Utah's starting backcourt, Dunn has averaged 6.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 7.5 assists in 23.8 minutes per game. He has limped to 39.5 percent shooting from the field over that span, but Utah has a 5-1 record to show for it, which could be enough to keep Dunn with the starters for the foreseeable future. Jordan Clarkson has thrived in a bench role of late, delivering 18.6 points and 6.8 assists over his last five games, so coexistence in this fashion is proving to be a good recipe for the Jazz.