Dunn recorded 10 points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 135-133 overtime loss to the Lakers.

Dunn continues to provide solid production off the bench and has scored in double figures in seven of his last nine appearances. During that stretch, the veteran guard has averaged 12.4 points, 5.0 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 26.1 minutes per game.