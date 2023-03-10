Dunn supplied 12 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, one block and three steals over 23 minutes during Thursday's 131-124 victory over Orlando.

Dunn, who's operating on a second 10-day deal, continues to impress with Utah. He's scored in double figures in each of his seven appearances and is averaging 12.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.9 steals in 23.3 minutes during that stretch. He's certainly playing well enough to garner a rest-of-season contract, but his usage is presumably tied to the availability of Jordan Clarkson (finger) and Collin Sexton (hamstring).