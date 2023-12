Dunn (personal) will remain sidelined for Saturday's contest against the Trail Blazers.

Dunn's absence will mark his third straight game missed. With Jordan Clarkson (thigh) also sidelined, the Jazz's backcourt depth will continue to be tested. Collin Sexton and Talen Horton-Tucker are the prime candidates for increased roles. Dunn's next chance to return will come Wednesday against the Mavericks.