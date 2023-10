Dunn recorded 15 points (7-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt), two rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block across 16 minutes off the bench in Sunday's 101-96 preseason win over the Clippers.

Dunn was one of four players who scored in double digits for the Jazz in this preseason opener, and he finished as Utah's leading scorer despite logging limited minutes off the bench. Dunn should see decent minutes once the regular season begins, though he's likely to play a bench role.