Dunn logged zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist across six minutes during Monday's 110-102 loss to the Nuggets.

Dunn had a decent role to open the season with an average of 18.3 minutes through his first three games, so his limited action Monday night was disappointing. It will be very hard to trust him in most leagues going forward, despite his upside in steals.