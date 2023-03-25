Dunn ended Friday's 144-116 loss to Milwaukee with two points (1-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two rebounds and six assists in 27 minutes.

Dunn struggled against Milwaukee's championship-caliber defense, producing his worst outing since joining Utah. On the positive side, he handed out six dimes to better-performing teammates and had just one turnover. Fantasy managers in nine-category leagues are getting nice value out of Dunn, as he hasn't committed more than two turnovers in a game this season compared to his 5.2 assists per game.