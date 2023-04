Dunn totaled 13 points (5-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one rebound, three assists, one block and one steal across 28 minutes during Sunday's 111-110 loss to the Nets.

Dunn was efficient from the field off the bench, missing just two shots from the field and scoring in double digits for the sixth time over his last eight appearances. He's averaging 11.7 points per game while shooting 51.1 percent from the field since the beginning of March.