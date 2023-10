Dunn accumulated eight points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), one rebound, two assists and two steals in 16 minutes during Wednesday's 130-114 loss to Sacramento.

Dunn came off the bench during Wednesday's regular-season opener but still played double-digit minutes and made some contributions on both sides of the court. He made just 22 appearances for Utah last year but averaged 13.2 points, 5.6 assists and 4.5 rebounds in 25.8 minutes per game.