Dunn (personal) is not on the injury report in advance of Wednesday's game against Dallas.

Dunn has missed three consecutive games due to a personal matter, but he appears set to return Wednesday. After delivering 13.2 points in 25.8 minutes per game across 22 appearances down the stretch last season for Utah, Dunn has been reduced to a third-string role in 2023-24, averaging just 10.3 minutes across 13 appearances.