Dunn posted eight points (3-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt), eight rebounds, 13 assists, one block and one steal over 34 minutes during Saturday's 126-119 win over the Raptors.

Dunn has made just four starts this season, but he has been a serviceable player in the backcourt and is proving he can be reliable in fantasy, even if it's as a streaming option in category-based leagues. In those four starts, Dunn is averaging 10.0 points, 7.0 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, he's averaging 8.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game in December.