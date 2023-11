Dunn totaled eight points (4-7 FG), three rebounds, two assists and two steals in 19 minutes during Saturday's 105-100 victory over the Pelicans.

Dunn moved into the starting lineup Saturday, replacing Jordan Clarkson who was out due to an illness. Despite playing just 19 minutes, Dunn ended with a pair of steals to go with eight points. Although he possesses a fantasy-friendly skill set, Dunn is simply not getting enough minutes to warrant attention outside of deeper formats.