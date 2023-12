Dunn will start Saturday's game against the Kings,James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.

Dunn will be replacing Talen Horton-Tucker in the starting lineup, although Horton-Tucker will be available off the bench despite an illness. In four December games, Dunn has averaged 7.0 points, 5.3 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 0.8 three-pointers.