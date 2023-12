Dunn is starting Thursday against the Pistons, Johnny Kane of Bally Sports Detroit reports.

The Jazz will be playing without several starters against the struggling Pistons on Thursday, so Dunn will join the starting lineup for the second time in the last four games. Over his two starts this season, Dunn has averaged 9.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 23.0 minutes per game.