Dunn will move into the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Thunder, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Dunn should be flirting with minutes in the upper-30s with Collin Sexton (rest), Jordan Clarkson (finger) and Talen Horton-Tucker (ankle) all watching from the sidelines Thursday, so he'll make for an attractive streamer for those seeking some steals and dimes.