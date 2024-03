Dunn is listed in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Bulls.

Dunn will get the spot start with Keyonte George (illness) unavailable, making him an intriguing low-end target in deep leagues for those seeking some dimes and steals. Through 27 starts this season, Dunn has registered averages of 5.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.4 steals, 0.8 blocks and 1.4 turnovers per contest on 46.8 percent shooting.