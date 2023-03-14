Dunn and the Jazz agreed Tuesday on a one-year contract, Tony Jones and Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

With Dunn's second 10-day deal lapsing, the Jazz will unsurprisingly keep the 28-year-old in the fold for the rest of the season after he's thus far proven to be an indispensable rotation piece off the bench since Utah's backcourt depth was gutted at the trade deadline and with the losses of Collin Sexton (hamstring) and Jordan Clarkson (finger) to injuries. Through his first nine games with Utah, Dunn has averaged 11.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.6 steals, 0.8 three-pointers and 0.6 blocks in 22.2 minutes per game while shooting 53.1 percent from the field. While that type of production would make Dunn a roster-worthy option in 12- and even 10-team category leagues if he can sustain it, he could see his minutes dip into the teens as soon as the Jazz's next game Saturday, when both Sexton and Clarkson could be available to play against the Celtics.