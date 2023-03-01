Dunn ended with 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-3 FT), one rebound, three assists and two steals across 26 minutes during Tuesday's 102-94 loss to San Antonio.

Dunn was solid off the bench once again Tuesday, continuing to push for a permanent contract. Now on his second straight 10-day deal, Dunn has thrived as the backup point guard thanks to Collin Sexton's (hamstring) injury. A known defensive specialist, Dunn has been able to chip in on the offensive end over the past three games, an element of his game that could certainly do with some refining. Although his ROS value is unknown, he is worth grabbing for now, even in standard formats.