Dunn closed Thursday's 114-98 loss to the Thunder with 22 points (9-10 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists and one steal over 35 minutes.

Dunn made his first start of the campaign and posted a season-high 22 points while missing only one shot. He also grabbed his most rebounds since March 9 and dished out at least eight assists for the fourth time this season. Dunn has appeared in 20 straight games since signing with Utah and is averaging 12.3 points, 5.1 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 24.5 minutes with 53/45/74 shooting splits during that stretch.