Dunn chipped in 26 points (11-18 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 40 minutes during Sunday's 128-117 loss to the Lakers.

After struggling with his shot in the first half, Dunn became locked in over the final two quarters, hitting eight of nine shot attempts for 19 points while adding nine boards and three assists. The Utah guard finished with a team and season-high 26 points and also led the Jazz with 10 rebounds on the night while tying Ochai Agbaji for the team lead in assists with eight. Playing extended minutes down the stretch with Utah no longer in the playoff hunt, Dunn closed out the season on a high point, averaging 18 points, 7.4 assists and six rebounds per game in April.