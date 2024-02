Dunn racked up eight points (3-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and four steals in 20 minutes during Sunday's 128-109 victory over San Antonio.

Dunn produced another strong defensive effort, racking up four steals in 20 minutes. He now has multiple steals in five of the past seven games, providing managers with a semi-reliable streaming option.