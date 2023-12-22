Dunn registered 13 points (5-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, 10 assists, one block and two steals over 33 minutes during Thursday's 119-111 win over the Pistons.

Dunn led all Jazz players in assists while ending as one of six players with a double-digit point total in a double-double effort. Dunn handed out at least 10 assists for the first time this season, also recording his first double-double of the year. The point guard has reached double figures in scoring in three games, all of which have occurred over the last six outings.