Dunn ended with 10 points (4-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 27 minutes during Saturday's 127-126 overtime loss to the Rockets.

Dunn entered Saturday's contest averaging 4.3 points, 2.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 17.0 minutes over his past four contests, although his lackluster scoring output can be attributed to attempting just 3.3 shots per game over that span. He paired a slight uptick in usage with active rebounding Saturday, in addition to continuing his streak of good facilitation without recording a turnover. The 29-year-old is capable of delivering this level of output occasionally, but he profiles more as a tone-setter in a crowded Utah rotation.