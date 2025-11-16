site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Jazz's Kyle Anderson: Confirmed out for Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Anderson (back) will not play Sunday against the Bulls.
Anderson will be sidelined for a fourth straight game, but the veteran forward remains day-to-day. Consider him questionable for Tuesday's game against the Lakers.
