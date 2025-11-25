Anderson finished with 12 points (6-7 FG), six rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal over 24 minutes during Monday's 134-117 loss to the Warriors.

Making just his fifth appearance of the season, Anderson put together his strongest performance yet. He's eclipsed 20 minutes in two straight games, and it looks like the Jazz are giving him a real look in the short term due to some injuries. He's worth monitoring closely in deeper formats.