Jazz's Kyle Anderson: Iffy for Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Anderson (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bulls.
Anderson is in jeopardy of missing his fourth consecutive contest due to a lower back issue. If the veteran forward is ultimately ruled out, Cody Williams could see a slight bump in minutes.
