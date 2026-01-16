Anderson supplied 12 points (5-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-6 FT), six rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal over 26 minutes during Thursday's 144-122 loss to the Mavericks.

Anderson has been in and out of the rotation recently, but with Lauri Markkanen (illness) sidelined and Utah getting blown out Thursday night, the veteran handled more usage than usual. Anderson has played at least 24 minutes six times this season, averaging 10.5 minutes, 5.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.8 blocks in 26.3 minutes per game. However, it's been impossible to nail down what Utah's rotation will look like on a given night, with Anderson drawing dozens of healthy DNPs.