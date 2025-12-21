site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: jazzs-kyle-anderson-out-for-personal-reasons | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Jazz's Kyle Anderson: Out for personal reasons
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Anderson (personal reasons) will not play Saturday against the Magic.
Anderson hasn't been a consistent part of the rotation with nine regular-season appearances to his name. Consider him questionable for Monday's game against the Nuggets.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories